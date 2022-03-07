Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

STRS opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $338.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.42. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

