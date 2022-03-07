Strid Group LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,104,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,461,000 after acquiring an additional 439,385 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 795,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 488,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.