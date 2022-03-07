StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 90 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $16.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $704.04. 6,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $733.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 207.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

