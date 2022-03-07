StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,740,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.36. 92,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $140.73 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

