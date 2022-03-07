StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Stephens cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

SIVB stock traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.60. 15,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $636.51 and its 200-day moving average is $656.39. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

