StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 367 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.0% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $10.96 on Monday, hitting $261.58. 76,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,591. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.