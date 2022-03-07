StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 997 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 638,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,725. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

