StrongBox Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

