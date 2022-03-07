Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $122,193.75 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

