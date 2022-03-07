Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NILIF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Surge Battery Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

