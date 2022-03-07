Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $52.82 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

