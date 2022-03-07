Sycomore Asset Management Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after acquiring an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,624,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Quanta Services by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,328,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,209,000 after buying an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 934,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.01. 1,628,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

