Sycomore Asset Management Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

United Rentals stock traded down $18.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.24. The stock had a trading volume of 999,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

