Sycomore Asset Management Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LRCX traded down $36.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $489.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,002. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $488.71 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.55.
Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.
In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
