Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 2,053 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $27.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.62. 2,144,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.44 and its 200-day moving average is $623.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

