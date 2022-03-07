Sycomore Asset Management Purchases 67,200 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter worth about $4,926,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 391,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

