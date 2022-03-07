Sycomore Asset Management Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,100 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,485,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 381,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,233. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.