Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 524.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,249 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 766.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $103.50 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $536.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

