Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.63

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.63 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 22099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

