Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $1,017,900.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $72.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

