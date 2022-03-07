Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to announce $7.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $15.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.
Shares of TARS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $39.08.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
