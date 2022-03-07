Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 189 ($2.54) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

TWODF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

