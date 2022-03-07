TD Securities Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$18.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.70.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$18.24 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.04 and a 12-month high of C$18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 45.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.60.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

