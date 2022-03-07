TD Securities Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $7.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

KGC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,301,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294,231 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

