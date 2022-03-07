Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

TCYSF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

3 Stocks Set to Double
About Tecsys (Get Rating)

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.