Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

TCYSF opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

