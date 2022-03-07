Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.64.

NYSE:TFX opened at $349.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.11. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

