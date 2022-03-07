Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 184,326 shares.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
