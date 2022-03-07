Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 184,326 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price objective (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

