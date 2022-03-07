TELUS (TSE:T) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on T. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.64. 2,313,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$33.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

