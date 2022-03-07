TELUS (TSE:T) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on T. National Bankshares increased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.95.
Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.64. 2,313,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.60. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$33.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.45.
About TELUS (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Read More
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.