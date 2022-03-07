Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Up 8.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.39. 1,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
A number of research firms recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
