Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

