Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $73.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.04. 10,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

