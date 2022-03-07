The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock worth $430,808,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 315,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

