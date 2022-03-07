The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 315,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

