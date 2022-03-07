The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $223,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clorox by 133.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.