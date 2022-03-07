The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE SZC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.42. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
