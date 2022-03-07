The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTG. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

