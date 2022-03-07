The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $24.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

ACAD stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. 5,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

