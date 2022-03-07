The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 1734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

