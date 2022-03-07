The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 1734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
