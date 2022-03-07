The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 47.9% in February

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,278. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

