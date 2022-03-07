The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mosaic stock opened at $59.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after acquiring an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

