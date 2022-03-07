The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.40 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

