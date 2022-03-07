The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 919,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

