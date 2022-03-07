Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $255.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

