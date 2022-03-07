Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,477,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

