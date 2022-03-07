Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GMS were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 167.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 30.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GMS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

