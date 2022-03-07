Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 52,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 123,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $507,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

