Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 330.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 602.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 215.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $51.41 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

