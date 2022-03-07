Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,813 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.