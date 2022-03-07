Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 861706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

