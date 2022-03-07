Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

